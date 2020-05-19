Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $18.50. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 215,243 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 4th quarter worth $628,000.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

