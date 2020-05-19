Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $18.50. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 215,243 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
