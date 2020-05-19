Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.