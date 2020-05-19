Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

