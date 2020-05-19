Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.79. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.