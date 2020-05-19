Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after buying an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

XYL opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

