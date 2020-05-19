Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,637 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 780,005 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 96,566.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,013 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,794 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

