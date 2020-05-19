Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 370,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in United States Steel by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 108,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.63. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

