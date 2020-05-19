Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ESGU stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

