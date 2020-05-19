Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $426,000 in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 336.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 228,006 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $42,203,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

