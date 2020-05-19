Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $445,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

