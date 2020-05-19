Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

