Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

