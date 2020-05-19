Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $390,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

