Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 498,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

SWK stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

