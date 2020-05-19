Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average is $287.76. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

