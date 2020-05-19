Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

