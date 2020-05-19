Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 491,000 shares of company stock worth $10,292,090 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

