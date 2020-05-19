Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,710,000 after purchasing an additional 514,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,505,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.