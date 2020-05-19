Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 326.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 59.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

