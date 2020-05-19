Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,105 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $366.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

