Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE stock opened at €21.14 ($24.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duerr has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a one year high of €33.16 ($38.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.53.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.