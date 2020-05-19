Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,015 shares.

About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.