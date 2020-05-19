Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.59. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 71,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 million and a PE ratio of -27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.