Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $11,281,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,513 shares of company stock worth $3,940,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

