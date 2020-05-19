Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.