Deutsche Bank Raises Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target to $37.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

EV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

