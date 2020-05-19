Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.
