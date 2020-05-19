Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $513.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

