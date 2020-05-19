Dempze Nancy E Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

