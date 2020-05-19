Delaney Dennis R Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.