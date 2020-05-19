Delaney Dennis R Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

