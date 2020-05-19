Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $2.00. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 3,608 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

