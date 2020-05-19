Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.41. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Deep Down from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%.

About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

