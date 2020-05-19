Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

