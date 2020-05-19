Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of DCPH opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,542 shares of company stock worth $7,101,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.