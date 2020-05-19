Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

