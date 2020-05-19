David Harquail Sells 100,000 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,793,100.02.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

On Thursday, March 26th, David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$212.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.45. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of C$98.29 and a one year high of C$214.82.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.90.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.