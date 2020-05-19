David Harquail Sells 100,000 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,793,100.02.
David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 26th, David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80.
Shares of FNV stock opened at C$212.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.45. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of C$98.29 and a one year high of C$214.82.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.90.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.