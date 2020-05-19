Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Cowen began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

DRI opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.