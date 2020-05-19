Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

