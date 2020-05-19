Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.85.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.
Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.