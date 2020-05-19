Dale Alton Craig Sells 50,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,425.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$108,355.07.

BTO opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTO. Bank of America raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

