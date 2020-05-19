DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.78. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 43,990 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.