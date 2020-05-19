Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $4.10 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $5.50 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

