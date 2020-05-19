CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

