CSR (ASX:CSR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.88. CSR shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 7,555,271 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CSR Company Profile (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.