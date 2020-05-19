Critical Review: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Watford alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Watford and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.36 $62.54 million $2.00 6.24 Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% -30.56% -7.31% Atlas Financial -31.84% -812.66% -10.51%

Volatility and Risk

Watford has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watford beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.