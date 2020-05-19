Critical Contrast: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) & Bausch Health Companies (NASDAQ:BHC)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -78.52% N/A -58.57% Bausch Health Companies -21.96% 84.58% 4.68%

51.1% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Omeros has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $111.81 million 6.87 -$84.49 million ($0.96) -14.68 Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.71 -$1.79 billion $4.43 3.92

Omeros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omeros and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bausch Health Companies 0 5 12 0 2.71

Omeros currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.80%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 84.01%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Omeros.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Omeros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopath, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consists of PDE10 (OMS824) which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease and schizophrenia; PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders; MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Further, its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular (CV), musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

