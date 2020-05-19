Critical Contrast: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACD)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for InPlay Oil and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Drilling 1 1 1 0 2.00

Pacific Drilling has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 990.27%. Given Pacific Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -185.12% -36.60% -19.70% Pacific Drilling -210.60% -25.68% -13.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.16 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $229.78 million 0.15 -$556.47 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Pacific Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

