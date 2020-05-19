Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF opened at $60.46 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $60.46.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.