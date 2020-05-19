Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.92) to GBX 669 ($8.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lancashire to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701.09 ($9.22).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 605.50 ($7.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 604.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.99.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

