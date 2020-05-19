Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

